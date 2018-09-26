Janice I. (Smith) Stewart

MADISON- Janice Irene Stewart was born April 15, 1919 in West Salem, WI and died in Madison on September 23, 2018.

She was the daughter of LaVerne and Merle (Johnson) Smith. She graduated from high school in Richland Center and from the University of Wisconsin- Madison with a BS in Home Economics (1940) and a MS in Journalism (1963). She married Harold Gillingham Stewart (1918-1999) in Richland Center in 1940.

Janice was very interested in Norwegian culture and her book The Folk Arts of Norway (University of Wisconsin Press, 1953) eventually went to three editions. She also worked on editing a Norwegian-English dictionary. She was the designer and general contractor for three houses she and Harold built. She was a member of PEO, an active volunteer in various civic groups, continued to public magazine articles throughout her life, and loved sewing and crafts.

She is survived by her sister, Ardell Easterday of Hayden, ID; her children, Susan Stewart McNaughton of Aurora, CO, David Stewart of Madison and Cynthia Stewart Kaag of Moscow, ID; 6 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a number of great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear friend and companion, Ward Pike.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold.

Per Janice’s wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mallory, Laurel and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare.

