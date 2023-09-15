Janice E. Walenton

Janice E. Walenton, 84, of Whitewater, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023. She was born November 28, 1938 to John and Blanche (Golliner) Proctor on a farm in Mineral Point, WI. She married Raymond Schiferl, Jr on June 7, 1958 in Mineral Point. They had 5 children: Gail, Michael, Scott, James, and Mark. Jan was fortunate to find love a second time, marrying Raymond Walenton on March 18, 2006 and expanding the family even more.

Jan loved dachshunds, playing cards, and spending time with family. She was a marvelous baker, creating many treats. She was the best person to ask when a baby blanket needed mended. Jan enjoyed traveling, taking trips to Mexico, Alaska, Costa Rica and beyond. She was a wonderful listener, a trusted confidant, and a great friend. 