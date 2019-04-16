Janette M. Warner, age 77, passed away at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living in Baraboo on Apr. 14, 2019.

She was born in Madison Apr. 26, 1941 to the late Victor B. and Mildred K. (Macken) Small. She graduated from Waunakee High School; class of 1959. She enjoyed cooking, baking and being in the kitchen and worked in the St. Mary’s Hospital Kitchen and her own restaurant Jan’s Restaurant in Cross Plains and later the OakHill Correctional Facility where she retired after her Multiple Sclerosis no longer allowed her to work.

She was united in marriage to James W. Warner whom she met while she worked for the Dept. of Revenue. They were married in Madison on May 6, 1977. In their retirement they enjoyed living in Baja Mexico and later moved to Snellville GA. to be closer to family while enjoying summers in Wisconsin living in rural the Westpoint Township. Janette enjoyed her family, traveling and trips to the casino.

Janette is survived by her husband, James Warner of Snellville, GA., daughter, Kathie (Russ) Breunig, Prairie du Sac, a son, Victor (Mary) Strang of New Orleans, LA., stepson, Tod Warner of Snellville, GA., 7 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter. In addition she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Oscar Strang Sr., stepson, Brad Warner; and two canine companions, Duke and Bandie.

As per Janette’s wishes, no service will be held; she wants all to know she had fun and great life.

Janette’s family would like to thank the staff of Meadow Ridge Assisted Living in Baraboo for their compassion and care given, Agrace Hospice staff for their professionalism during her short journey, St. Clare Pulmonary Rehab Clinic and U.W. Health Specialty Clinic, Dr. Maribeth Baker and Janette’s good friend, Doris.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com