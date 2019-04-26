MADISON-Janet S. Roberts went to her heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at SSM Health, St. Mary's Hospital.

She was born on July 6, 1937, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Leonard and Marjorie (Hall) Smith.

Janet graduated from the University of California San Francisco with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She was united in marriage to David Roberts on June 18, 1960.

Janet touched many lives with love and support over her 40-year nursing career. She also supported her husband, David during his career as a pastor for the United Church of Christ parishes in LaCrosse, Brodhead, Dodgeville and Prescott. She also enjoyed working at the Mercantile. Janet loved to travel, especially to San Francisco and Yosemite National Park. She enjoyed music and watching the Capital City Band in Madison.

Janet is survived by daughter, Sarah Roberts, Kathryn (Tom) Kellen and Jon (Kristina) Roberts; grandchildren, Jessica (William) McIlhenny, Brittany Kellen, Lara Roberts and Lidija Roberts; great-grandchildren, Joy and Charles McIlhenny; brother, Gordon (Margaret) Smith; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, David.

A memorial service will be held at OAKWOOD VILLAGE PRAIRIE RIDGE, TREE OF LIFE CHAPEL, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, with the Rev. Wayne Shannon presiding.

Memorials may be made to Oakwood Foundation and Capital City Band Association, P.O. Box 258007, Madison, WI 53725-8007.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

608-221-5420