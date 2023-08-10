Janet Marie Schemmel

Janet Marie Schemmel (nee Semanek) passed into Eternal Life with Christ on August 5, 2023, at the age of 96. Janet did small things with great love.

Janet was born to Czechoslovakian immigrants John Semanek and Mary Febish, in Cleveland, Ohio on May 14, 1927. Prior to her birth, Janet’s parents had a daughter that lived only briefly, and remained unnamed. When Janet was five, her birth mother passed away and Janet’s father subsequently re-married Mary Zahorcsak, who lovingly raised Janet and was the only mother she truly knew and loved. Slovak was the first language spoken in her childhood home, and she peppered Slovak into her daily speech for many years. After she “retired from running liquor” for family members during prohibition, she attended grammar school at St. Benedict’s School and John Hay High School, where she was active in student government and was a talented singer. Janet enrolled in the nursing program at Ohio State University and transferred to Saint Louis University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1950.