MADISON - Janet Marie Nelson, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at home. She was born on Oct. 11, 1934, in Edgerton, the daughter of Oscar and Marie (Hartman) Nelson. Janet graduated from Stoughton High School and Marquette University. She married Timothy Reilley.
Janet worked as a dental hygenist for Dr. Sterr Dental Office in DePere and was a member of the American Dental Association and Altrusa. She enjoyed 37 years working with the same dental practice, receiving over 74 letters of thanks from various patients upon her retirement. Janet was a long-standing member of the Western Koshkonong community. She was very loved by all she encountered. Janet and Tim were world travelers.
Janet is survived by her husband, Timothy; sister, Helen (Kent) Karberg; nephew, Brian (Liz Eugster) Larson; niece, Kristen (Bob Johnson) Nelson; sister-in-law, Nancy Nelson; and great-nephew, Harrison Glen. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret Larson; brother, Nils Nelson; and niece, Lisa Field Stark.
A funeral service will be held at WESTERN KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2633 Church St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Burial will follow at Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to the Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Marie H. Nelson Children’s Room Memorial Fund at the Stoughton Public Library, the Margaret Larson RN/Health Care Scholarship Fund at Stoughton High School, or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Janet’s nurses, Mary Ann, Anna, Ally and Carol from Anna’s Compassionate Care; her caretakers especially Kim, Matasha, Natasha, JJ and Jeri, Agrace Hospice Home Care and her friends and neighbors.