Janet Marie Nelson

MADISON - Janet Marie Nelson, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at home. She was born on Oct. 11, 1934, in Edgerton, the daughter of Oscar and Marie (Hartman) Nelson. Janet graduated from Stoughton High School and Marquette University. She married Timothy Reilley.

Janet worked as a dental hygenist for Dr. Sterr Dental Office in DePere and was a member of the American Dental Association and Altrusa. She enjoyed 37 years working with the same dental practice, receiving over 74 letters of thanks from various patients upon her retirement. Janet was a long-standing member of the Western Koshkonong community. She was very loved by all she encountered. Janet and Tim were world travelers.