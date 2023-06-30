Janet Marie McBreen Obituaries Obituaries Jun 30, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STOUGHTON - Janet Marie McBreen, age 85, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A complete obituary will appear at a later date.Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.Gunderson StoughtonFuneral & Cremation Care1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.(608) 873-4590COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Memorial Union chair returned by alum after 30 years to teach her kids a lesson Air Quality Advisory extended through noon Friday for most of Wisconsin Monona police arrest a 20-year-old man after chase Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar reopens after 3-year hiatus James Charles "Jimmy" Gibson Latest News DHS expands harm reduction efforts with added funding for Narcan vending machines Two arrested for December burglary at east side business Poor air quality delays Concerts on the Square 40th season opener to first week of July 40 years of 'Concerts on the Square' Attorney: Senate vote on Wisconsin top elections official 'not correct' under state law More News