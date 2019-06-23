Janet Margaret Johnson, age 72, native of Madison, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Jan worked over 40 years for the University of Wisconsin Hospital system as a medical secretary in nuclear medicine, hematology, and the cancer center.

Jan was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and for many years she was secretary of the Madison Packer Backer Club. She was a conversational enthusiast, loved to talk on the phone with everyone, play euchre and go out to eat. She was a loyal volunteer for the SPARK! Program for seven years (creative arts programming for adults with memory loss) at Madison Children's Museum, working alongside her niece.

Surviving family members include a brother, Larry Johnson (Mary), Kingman, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Michael Wagner, Portland, Ore.; nephew, Danny Yoder, and niece, Julie Wagner, Portland, Ore.; nephew, Adam (Lindsey Hendricks) Johnson, Portland, Ore.; niece, Angela (Justin Bitner) Johnson, Madison, Wis.; and good friend, Ellen McDermott. She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Johnson and Earl Johnson; sister, Phyl Wagner; and aunt and uncle, Eugene and Sally Culp.

The family is planning a private burial. A celebration of life service with family and friends will be held on the rooftop of the MADISON CHILDREN'S MUSEUM, 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local Alzheimer's Association Chapter in Jan's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.