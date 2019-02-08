Janet Mae Jones

Janet Jones, age 72, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held in warmer weather.

Janet was born November 1, 1946 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harold and Marie (Jacobson) Walker. Janet enjoyed many things in life, mostly her love for flowers and gardening. Her and her twin sister, Jean, ran a vegetable stand. She also enjoyed bowling, watching the Packers and Badgers and playing cards on the weekends with sister, Dorothy and daughter, Paula. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Rest in peace my beloved mother, you were the best. A special thanks to SSM Health and Hospice.

Janet is survived by daughter, Paula (Kevin) Jones-Pavelka of Wisconsin Dells; sisters, Dorothy McFarland of Wisconsin Dells, Marge Fitzgerald of Baraboo, Nancy (Dan) Sayre of Cameron as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, David T. Jones; nephew, Ben Ford; twin sister, Jean Ford; brothers-inlaw, Frank Fitzgerald, Charles McFarland, Ray Ford and ex-husband, David Jones.