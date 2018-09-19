MADISON-Janet M. Zeller, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Madison Pointe Senior Care.

She was born on April 13, 1930, in Summit Township, Wis., the daughter of Henry and Edna (Hess) Laack. She met Kenneth Zeller while at a dance at Turner Hall. They were married on April 30, 1949. Janet was a homemaker for her family. She was a longtime member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Janet was a proud farm girl and was humbled to grow up learning the value of hard work. She loved to read and in her younger years, go dancing with friends and Ken. Janet was always taking care of others and found great joy in babysitting. Babies always had a special place in her heart. The most precious times for Janet were moments spent with her grandchildren.

Janet is survived by daughters, Kathy (Bob) Voeck, Sharon (Jay) Cocanower, Elaine (Sy) DeNoble and Pam Zeller; sons, Ron (Jane) Zeller and David Zeller; sisters, Lillian Brassington and Millie Holmes; and brother, Marvin (Jeanette) Laack. She is survived by nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken; daughter, Evelyn Zeller; brothers, Fred, John, Carl and Antone Laack; sisters, Irma Moore and Caroline Potter; and grandson, Tavis Schneck.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 10:00 a.m with the funeral service at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday Sept. 22, 2018. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park with a luncheon to follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



