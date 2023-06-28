Janet M. Vaughan (Chapman)

Janet M. Vaughan (Chapman), age 92, of Verona, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023. She was born on May 3, 1931, near Tomah, Wis., to Roy and Lucile Chapman, where she spent her childhood and graduated from Tomah High School.

Janet married John L. Vaughan on Dec. 25, 1950. Together they raised three children: Susan (Bernie Blaser) Vaughan, Nancy (Mark) Dempsey, and Thomas (Jane) Vaughan. They were further blessed with four grandchildren: Andy (Ashley) Dempsey, Heather (Mike) VanderMeulen, Paul (Jenn) Vaughan and Megan (Larsan) Metcalf; and ten great-grandchildren: Hanna, Nolan, Carter, Hunter, Patton, Cahill, MacKenzie, Maelee, Kate and Skylar.