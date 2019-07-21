Janet M. Anacker

Janet M. (Scheu) Anacker, age 88, passed away on July 20, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Madison, Wis.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1930, the youngest of nine children, to Karl Joseph and Lillian (Swanson) Scheu. She married Norman B. Anacker on June 17, 1950. Her proudest achievements were raising her nine children and celebrating 68 years of marriage to Norm.

The family farmed together for 39 years in Columbia County and enjoyed many family get-togethers and traveling together on their renovated buses. They were members of St. Joseph's Church in East Bristol for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Norman; sons, Robert (Bonnie), Ronald (Roberta), Chris (Carol), Ben and Jerry (Dawn); daughters, Kathy Hansen, Karen (Michael) Wohlers, Theresa (Glen) Wohlers and Judy Anacker; and blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; three brothers; and several grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, with Father Brian Dulli presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a special commemorative to Janet in loving memory. A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.