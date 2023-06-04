Janet Lee Peterson Hornback

MCFARLAND- Janet passed away on May 31, 2023, 78 years young, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. During the 18 days at Agrace, many friends and family surrounded her with love and shared many memories.
Janet was born in Portage, the daughter of Harold Vernon and Agnes Janet (More) Peterson. She received her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She then taught physical education for 24 years. After returning to school, she worked for the State, having numerous brief jobs that created many silly stories: at DILIHR, University Hospital, and the UW-Madison Graduate School, where she retired in 2011.
Janet and Vernon Hornback had three wonderful sons, Vernon III “Skip”, Shannon and Troy.
Jan is survived by her sons, Shannon (Kristina Crapp) and Troy; granddaughters, Heather (Alex Hollister) and Holly (Nick Westby); grandson, Kaleb Hornback; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Quinn Hollister, Clyde and Baby Westby (due in September); Sue Hornback; and Jan’s beloved four-legged companion, PeeWee. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Skip; and “sister”, Rita Mears.
Janet enjoyed family time, swimming, kayaking, biking, skiing, and hiking. She loved to travel, read, listen to music, and share all her adventures with family and friends. She was an avid sports fan, and especially loved the Wisconsin Badgers.
“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose; for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.” - Helen Keller
To my dear Cheryl- Here's to us, to all that has been said and all that hasn’t. Here’s to the past and to the future, but most of all... here’s to the present. I’m glad we shared so many amazing times together. We have been blessed. Love you forever.
We want to extend our thanks to all the family and friends that visited her and to the Agrace staff for the wonderful care they provided.
A celebration of life and potluck will be held at DEVIL’S LAKE STATE PARK, WHITE PINE SHELTER, S5975 Park Road, Baraboo, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Memorials may be gifted in Janet’s name to: Friends of Wisconsin State Parks and Trails, UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.