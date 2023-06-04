Janet Lee Peterson Hornback

MCFARLAND- Janet passed away on May 31, 2023, 78 years young, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. During the 18 days at Agrace, many friends and family surrounded her with love and shared many memories.

Janet was born in Portage, the daughter of Harold Vernon and Agnes Janet (More) Peterson. She received her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She then taught physical education for 24 years. After returning to school, she worked for the State, having numerous brief jobs that created many silly stories: at DILIHR, University Hospital, and the UW-Madison Graduate School, where she retired in 2011.

