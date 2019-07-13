Janet L Klamer, age 73, of Lodi, passed away July 12, 2019 at Hospice House, Baraboo. She was born on September 25, 1945 in Arlington Heights, Illinois the daughter of Alfred and Lillian (Andring) Frank. She was united in marriage to James Klamer on June 30, 1975. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2018.

Janet was a homemaker and devoted mother to her children. She enjoyed her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Janet loved her rural life living on Lake Wisconsin and especially enjoyed watching and caring for her birds and was happiest when family was visiting and having dinner on the deck.

She is survived by: 3 children, Reed Hadley, Robin (Peter) Christianson, Chad (Heather) Klamer;

6 grandchildren, Rikki and Jake (Purple) Flint, Andrew and Hailey Christianson, George and Roy Klamer;

1 great grandchild, Dio Flint.

A visitation will be held from 10 am until 12 noon on Tuesday, July16, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI, Burial will follow in the Garden Bluff Cemetery, Lodi.