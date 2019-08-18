Janet L. "Jan" Vondra, 81, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 at University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Jan was born on September 9, 1937 in Lima Township, Grant County, daughter of Harlan and Helen (Davies) Gehrke. She was united in marriage to Cletus Vondra on September 24, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Platteville. Jan farmed alongside her husband, Cletus, all her life. Jan worked at Gile's Surge Dairy Equipment, Cuba City and Tiedemann Jewelers, Platteville. She then worked at Clare Bank, Platteville for ten years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary's CCW, Platteville. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, tending to her flowers and shopping. She loved to travel and took many trips with her husband, Cletus. Jan especially loved her time with her family, being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jan is survived by her husband, Cletus; four children, Diane (Terry) Yunk, LuAnn (Tom) Spensley, Lori (Steve) VanBogaert, and Mike (Julie) Vondra; eight grandchildren, Justin (Tracy) Spensley, Brianna (Brent) Belongea, Chad (Shannon) Yunk, Brittany (Ryan) O'Connell, Cody (Colleen) Vondra, Brady (Jamie Udelhofen) Vondra, Kyle VanBogaert, and Colton (Becka) Vondra; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Deborah Raess; sister-in-law, Harriet (Burnell) Deiter; nieces and nephews and her dog, Nikki. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Merlin Gehrke.