Janet "Jan" Elaine (Geitz) Manhart

MADISON – Janet E. Manhart, age 80, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, succumbing finally to MRSA, but only after a long determined and courageous battle.

Jan was born on February 22, 1939 in Boscobel, WI, to Walter and Isabel (Reiger) Geitz. She graduated from Prairie du Chien High School, class of 1957 and then relocated to Madison. She married Harry W. Manhart on September 22, 1962 at the new St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Madison.

In her lifetime, Jan held various positions, including; banking, clerical, a time with Edgewood High School, and eventually as owner and operator of the Northwoods Lodge of Indian River, MI.

Family was the most important part of Jan's life. She enjoyed shopping at St. Vinny's, scrapbooking, and following the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harry; son, Michael; daughter, Patricia (Scott) Anderson; two beloved granddaughters, Isabel and Molly; sister, Joan Peterson of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Jeanne Labansky; step-brother-in-law, Peter (Cathy) Kurt; step-sister-in-law, Rita (Bill) Bliese; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; step-mother, Blanche Geitz; a very special aunt, Dorothy Reiger, sister-in-law, Shirley Wilkening; brother-in-law, Robert Manhart; and step-mother-in-law, Lucy Fritz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, with Father Scott Emerson presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

A special thank you to Doctors Steve Cattapan and Richard Reich at UW Health and their staff for the professional and caring concern for Jan. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Jan will always be remembered as a kind, gentle, and caring person and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

