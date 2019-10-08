Janet "Jan" E. White

Janet Elva White, age 77, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Monday, October 7, 2019.

She was born May 13, 1942 to the late Ralph and Frances Arnold. Jan was the oldest daughter of five siblings.

Jan was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" White on October 23, 1959 at St. John's Mill Creek Church. The young couple moved to rural Arena where Dick continued working on the family farm. They later settled in the Mazomanie area to raise their three children and Jan operated an in-home daycare. Jan had fond memories of the children she cared for, maintaining relationships with many of them into adulthood. She later went on to work for Lands' End in Cross Plains before retiring from HSA Home Warranty Company in 2012. Jan was a longtime active member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Mazomanie. She coached junior league bowling for many years; she also enjoyed cross-stitching, gardening, and bird watching. When not busy with family, Jan and Dick enjoyed hitting the road in their RV and traveling throughout the Midwest.

Jan is survived by her husband, Dick; her children, Jeff (Sharon) of McFarland, David (Janine) of Sauk City, and Sandy (Jon) Orcutt of Mazomanie; 8 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chadd) Sorum, Jennifer White, Jeffrey (Glenn) White, Chelsea White, Brigham (Emily) White, Adria White, Tyler Orcutt, and Justin Orcutt; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother Tom (Carol) Arnold. She is survived by other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Margaret Hogan, James "Jim" Arnold, and Jerry Arnold.

Janet's family wishes to thank Dr. James Heun for his amazing care, Hospice, and the many friends and family that visited and provided support in her final time at home.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, October 12th, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 410 Cramer St., Mazomanie. Visitations will be held the evening before mass from 4:00pm until 7:00 pm and the morning of mass from 11:00 - 11:45 am at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie. Interment will be held in the St. Barnabas Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com