MADISON - Janet I. Hogan, age 90, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

A Madison native, she attended Blessed Sacrament grade school and West High School. She worked for many years downtown at Manchester's Department Store and finished her career as an Oscar Mayer office worker.

Janet and her older sister, Nancy, were inseparable in life and are now joyfully reunited. Janet and Nancy took great pleasure in their dogs. At first, they had Doberman Pinschers, but as life progressed, they shared their home with patient, sweet-natured Black Labs. Janet and her sister loved birding and the outdoors. Janet and Nancy travelled to Ireland and Germany to research their ancestors (and for fun). Janet's sister Nancy died in 2007 and was greatly missed. Janet is the last of her family, but hers was not a lonely life.

Janet was joyful and spread that joy to old and new friends alike. Janet's outgoing, friendly life tied closely to the Blessed Sacrament community. In Janet's childhood and in her declining years, the Blessed Sacrament community nurtured her; during her long, generous adulthood, she nurtured that community.



Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Elizabeth Hogan and, as mentioned above, by her sister Nancy.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 6, 2019, at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2115 Rowley Ave., Madison. A 10 a.m. visitation precedes the service. Burial, at Resurrection Cemetery, follows the service. If you'd like, send flowers. Alternatively, please send memorial donations to the Blessed Sacrament School's Endowment Fund, 2116 Hollister Ave., Madison, WI 53726.



Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

608-238-3434