MADISON-Janet Florence Lillegren Gustafson, age 98, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.

She was born on April 21, 1921, in Madison, the daughter of Austin and Florence Lillegren.

Janet graduated from Wisconsin High School in Madison. In 1942, she received her B.S. from the UW-Madison School of Education, and in 1944, she received her M.A. in Spanish from the UW-Madison. Janet was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, and in her senior year, she served as society editor of The Daily Cardinal and as chairman of the Panhellenic Ball. She was elected to Mortar Board, Phi Kappa Phi and Sigma Delta Pi.

Janet taught Spanish at UW-Madison as a Graduate Assistant for four years and later at the University of Minnesota as an instructor for two years. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Minn. just weeks prior to her marriage to Glen David Gustafson. Janet Lillegren married Glen Gustafson of Minneapolis on Oct. 21, 1946. Together they lived in various places in the U.S. as he pursued his career in electrical engineering and she worked as a film librarian, a secretary and a technical writer. They enjoyed membership in the Airstream Travel Club for 25 years.

Janet is survived by her nephews, nieces and their families, Peter and Kathleen Lillegren of Delafield, Jeanne and Philip Anderson of Cottage Grove, Robert Boen of Illinois., and Michael Boen, Sandra Boen Johnson and Bradley Boen of Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Marion Lillegren of Madison; nephew, Tom Lillegren of Madison; husband of 63 years, Glen, and their infant daughter.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, with a graveside service to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona.

