Janet F. Stebbins

On April 2, 1933, William and Ann Evans proudly welcomed their first daughter, Janet Faye, into the world.

Janet's sister Judy, followed two years later. Janet's mother, the daughter of Danish Immigrants, was secretary to the Wisconsin State Treasurer for many years. Her father was president of the Madison City Council and also a Dane County Commissioner.

Janet attended both Central and West High School in Madison, and enjoyed keeping in contact with her many friends from both schools. She then went on to study art at the University of Wisconsin. Janet especially enjoyed painting, many of which adorned her residences throughout her life. For many years Janet lived at Prairie Park Senior Apartments in Madison. She was by many, considered "the colorful artist in residence", and was involved in many social activities. She also filled many journals with her detailed illustrations, poems, and poetic prose.

Janet's next stop would be at Ingleside Communities in Mt. Horeb, where she formed many close and valued relationships with residents and staff members. She was very fond of the caretakers, and appreciative of the care and compassions provided for her. To the nurses, CNA's, kitchen staff, and everyone else at Ingleside Communities as well as Agrace Hospice Care you have our deepest gratitude. The comfort and care provided for Mom as she prepared for her next journey was fantastic.

Janet is survived by her children, Bill (Julie) Stebbins, Ken (Karen) Stebbins, Andrew (Barb) Stebbins; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents Janet was preceded in death by her former husband Walter, daughters Julie McPhee, and Cindy Mallik.

Janet had a strong faith and love for the Lord, keeping her Bible close to her. Towards the end of her life she commented on how beautiful her journey would be, and how wonderful it will be to see her loved ones again.

Mom was the most loving person to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A memorial celebration of life is to be determined at a later date.