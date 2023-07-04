Janet Elaine Burke (nee Darin) of Monroe, WI passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023. She was born October 1, 1941; daughter of Victor and Ethel (Andersohn) Darin and the loving wife of the late John M. Burke. She is predeceased by her sister, Joan Piel, and her parents.
Jan was born in Chicago Heights, IL and graduated from Rich East High School. She loved Christian music and was the choir social chair at Lorimer Memorial Baptist Church where she met her loving husband. They were married in 1961. She was part of the King Song Birds, a 1960’s Christian music group, with her sister.
In 1976, Jan and John were called to the mission field in Venezuela where they served at the Christiansen Academy as dorm parents for missionary children. Later in their term, the Burkes served at the Las Delicias Bible Institute and planted a church in the mountains of La Florida, Venezuela. Jan’s life was fulfilled by witnessing and preaching wherever she went -- the world was her mission field.
She was a loving mother and is survived by her two daughters, Melody Carvajal (David), and Maria Burke; grandson, Brock (Omi’s buddy); and brother-in-law, Dale Piel. Also survived by her sister-in-Christ, Marianne Hoffman.
Visitation hours will be held from 10 to 11am on Friday, July 7 at Newcomer Funeral Home 1329 31st Ave, Monroe. A funeral service will follow. A private burial will be at Grandview Cemetery, Cedarville. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jan’s name in care of Newcomer Funeral Home.
