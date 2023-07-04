Janet Elaine Burke

Janet Elaine Burke (nee Darin) of Monroe, WI passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023. She was born October 1, 1941; daughter of Victor and Ethel (Andersohn) Darin and the loving wife of the late John M. Burke. She is predeceased by her sister, Joan Piel, and her parents.

Jan was born in Chicago Heights, IL and graduated from Rich East High School. She loved Christian music and was the choir social chair at Lorimer Memorial Baptist Church where she met her loving husband. They were married in 1961. She was part of the King Song Birds, a 1960’s Christian music group, with her sister.

Tags