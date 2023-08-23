Janet Austin

Janet (Hoesly) Austin, 84 of New Glarus, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving sons & daughter-in-law at SSM Health Monroe Hospital on August 21, 2023.
She was born October 6, 1938 to Ernst “EJ” & Edith Hoesly. After losing her parents at a young age, Janet helped her brother, Harold, care for his sons. She then graduated from New Glarus High School in 1956. Janet continued her education at UW Madison earning her bachelor’s degree. On July 13, 1958 she was united in marriage to Henry “Hank” Austin at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Janet and Hank farmed in the Town of Primrose and began to have a family. Janet began her career teaching kindergarten in Monroe in 1965, while also returning to UW-Madison to pursue her master’s in education. In 1971, she transferred to New Glarus School District to teach first grade until her retirement in 2003. She was a life-long learner who loved to read mysteries, enjoyed countless hours birdwatching, and enjoyed spending time with friends, golfing, playing bridge, and travelling, especially to explore her Swiss roots. Most of all she will be remembered by family and friends for being respectful and kind, and providing a quiet strength to her family & friends … while asking very little in return. All traits she tried to instill in the many students she taught over the years.
Janet is survived by her sons Malcolm Austin, Guy (Brenda) Austin, and Bart (Tonya) Austin and grandchildren Peter, Noelle, Mattie, Danny, Andrew, and Henry. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Gwendolyn & Donald Johnson, Sandra & Dwight Spring, Mary Ann Austin, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Henry, daughter Caroline Lynne, brother Harold, sister Ruth, daughter-in-law Laurie, sister-in-law Heidi, and brothers-in-law Wayne and Harry.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Pat Pluss will officiate.
A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, New Glarus.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.