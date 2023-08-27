Jane Robbins

Jane Marilyn Robbins, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Home Again in Columbus. Jane was born on Oct 4, 1933 in Columbus, WI to Joseph and Dorothy (Blievernicht) Beattie. She grew up on her parents and grandparents’ farms in Fountain Prairie as well as spent considerable time with her grandparents in Columbus along with her cousin Shirley and sister Ruthie helping in the gardens.  It was there that she learned to love flowers and grow vegetables. She was confirmed at the Fall River United Methodist Church and was married to Robert "Bob" Robbins. Jane graduated valedictorian of her class from Fall River High School in 1951 and began her working career in the office of the Fall River Canning Company shortly after graduation. Over the years Jane was employed at Fall River Foundry, The Wisconsin Cheeseman, Fall River Public Schools, the Richards Insurance Agency, Super 8 in Columbus and was bookkeeper for Stoneybrook Land and Cattle. In 1993 along with her lifelong friend Mary Ann Banetzke, they opened Mary Jane's Women’s Wear store in Downtown Columbus.

Jane was an active member of the Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary, the Fall River Woman's Club, the Fountain Prairie Woman's Club, the Order of the Eastern Star Fall River Chapter 162, and a lifelong and faithful member of the Fall River United Methodist Church where she served on many committees.