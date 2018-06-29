Jane M. Brylski, 49, of Platteville, died on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in her home town, Medford, Wisconsin.

Jane was born on June 8, 1969 in Medford, WI, the daughter of Bernard and Anita (Ertl) Pernsteiner. Jane graduated from Medford Senior High School in 1987. She attended IBA City College of Cosmetology and graduated in 1988. Jane was united in marriage to David Brylski on February 27, 1999 at the Third Presbyterian Church in Dubuque, Iowa. Jane worked as a cosmetologist from 1988 until 2015. She continued her education at Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, with a degree in Medical Transcription and Medical Coding 2011-2013. In 2016, Jane enrolled in Midwest College of Oriental Medicine, she had future aspirations of becoming an Oriental Medicine Practitioner and Acupuncturist, she would have graduated in April 2019.

Jane is survived by her husband, David, of Platteville; daughter, Jada Brylski; step-daughters, Kasey (Justin) Olson of Baron; Amber (Greg) Plautz of Rhinelander; step-son, Kevin Brylski of Eau Claire; parents, Anita and Bernard Pernsteiner of Holcombe; brothers, Jeff (Tracy) Pernsteiner of Medford; Ed (Sue) Pernsteiner of Merrill; sisters, Susan (Paul) Malovrh; Lori Pernsteiner; Julie (Kurt) Radtke; Becky (Brian) Bucki, all of Medford; Renee (Tom) Henrichs; Heidi (Jerome) Kowalski, both of Stetsonville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Emil and Elsi Pernsteiner and Edwin and Emma Ertle.