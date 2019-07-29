Jane L. Rice, 66, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Edenbook, Platteville. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Jane L. Rice Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Jane was born on October 28, 1952 in Platteville, WI, the daughter of John and D. Janet (Reiter) Martens.

She graduated from Platteville High School in 1971, she loved attending her class reunions over the years.

On June 20, 1981 she was united in marriage to Richard K. Rice at First English Lutheran Church in Platteville. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2007.

Jane worked several kitchen jobs and housekeeping jobs at Platteville's local hotels. Most recently, she worked at Dick's in the bakery until she had to retire for health reasons.

Jane enjoyed going to the casino with Richard in earlier years. She loved to watch the game show network and talk with family and friends on the telephone. Jane was a true family woman and her grandson, Draven, was her pride and joy, she adored him.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Angela Rice and her son, Draven Howard; six siblings, Jean Ann Eustice, Jon "Butch" (Diana) Martens, Jeff (Donna) Martens, James (Andrea) Martens, Jay (Evelyn) Martens, and Julie Martens; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and brother-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Eustice.

