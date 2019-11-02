Jane Elizabeth (Koski) Bartine, age 44, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a battle with kidney cancer.

She was born on January 18, 1975 in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of James and Jean (Lindgren) Koski. Jane was a graduate of Loyal High School and UW-Oshkosh. She worked for many years as an RN at Denver Health, UW Hospital and the UW DeForest/Windsor Clinic.

Jane is survived by her husband, Chris; daughters, Samantha and Alexandra; parents, James and Jean Koski; brothers, Matt and Grant Koski; nieces, Bethany (Caleb) Franklin, Heather and Sierra Koski and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her brother Adam Koski.

A celebration of life will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Madison Sun Prairie on November 16, 2019 from 11am - 4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the family to be used by Jane's daughters.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at the UW Deforest/Windsor Clinic for providing meals during her illness and all of the wonderful staff at the UW Hospitals and Agrace Hospice.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250