Jane E. (Erickson) Blochwitz

Jane E. Blochwitz, age 86, was reunited with her beloved husband, Bruce, on Monday December 23, 2019.

Jane was born on March 10, 1933 in Evanston, IL to Allon and Hazel Erickson. Jane married the love of her life, Bruce Blochwitz, on November 14, 1964 at Presbyterian Church in Madison, WI. She was a long time, devoted, and active member of Windsor United Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and neighbors. Jane was an avid Badger and Packer fan. She was an outstanding role model as a wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt.

Jane is survived by her children, Dawn (John) Wachtendonk, Diane (Kevin) Buschkopf, Darra (Scott) Schmidt, Tom (Lisa), and John; 14 grandchildren; 9.5 great grandchildren; sister, Lois (Earl) Altmeyer; and her forever friend, Marilyn Cyr. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; and daughter, Denise Spooner.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM at WINDSOR UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4434 2nd Street, Windsor on Saturday, January 18, 2020, with Rev. Dr. Julie Overman presiding. A visitation will be held from 4PM until 7PM at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest on Friday, January 17, 2020 and again from 10AM until time of service at the church on Saturday. Burial at Windsor Cemetery following the service.

A special thanks to the staff at UW Hospital, Agrace Hospice, and Dr. Louis Sanner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Windsor United Church of Christ, 4434 2nd Street PO Box 187, Windsor, WI 53598 or Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.

