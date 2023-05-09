Jane A. Pigusch

Jane A. Pigusch, age 76, of Highland, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Our House in Platteville following a battle with cancer. Jane was born in Dodgeville on March 10, 1946 to Gregor and Madonna (Muldowney) Bock. She married Mike Pigusch of Kankakee, IL on June 26, 1972. Following Mike’s discharge from the US Army, the couple moved to Highland in 1988. Jane experienced great joy and fulfillment during the eight years she worked at St. Vincent de Paul. Her hobbies included crafting, reading, collecting cookbooks and anything Christmas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Bock; two sisters, Joyce (Glenn) Stevenson and Elizabeth (Larry) Tesch.