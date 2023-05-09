Jane A. Pigusch, age 76, of Highland, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Our House in Platteville following a battle with cancer. Jane was born in Dodgeville on March 10, 1946 to Gregor and Madonna (Muldowney) Bock. She married Mike Pigusch of Kankakee, IL on June 26, 1972. Following Mike’s discharge from the US Army, the couple moved to Highland in 1988. Jane experienced great joy and fulfillment during the eight years she worked at St. Vincent de Paul. Her hobbies included crafting, reading, collecting cookbooks and anything Christmas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Bock; two sisters, Joyce (Glenn) Stevenson and Elizabeth (Larry) Tesch.
Jane is survived by her husband, Mike of Highland; her daughter, Katrina Pigusch of Spring, Texas; her son, Greg (Robyn) Hughes of Charlotte, IA; three grandchildren, Haleigh, Nicolle and Cade Hughes; her special niece and nephew, Diane Stevenson and Carson Tesch as well as other nieces, nephews and many friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 12, 2022 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland with Fr. Jim Murphy officiating. A visitation will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. Inurnment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Iowa County Cancer Coalition, PO Box 36, Cobb, WI 53526 would be greatly appreciated. The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.