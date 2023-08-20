Jane A Good

LODI/MADISON - Jane A. Good, age 71, of Lodi, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by family, after a courageous struggle with COPD. She was born on Feb. 11, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Harry and Marilyn (Gasman) Steinbeck. Jane graduated from LaFollette High School in 1970. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Stuart Good, on Jan. 2, 1971. While raising her three children, Jane also provided daycare in their home for many children, whom she always held close to her heart! She absolutely loved all children, especially babies. Later, Jane worked for the Postal Service, including delivering mail in Lodi. She retired from the Madison Post Office on Milwaukee Street.

She was so hard-working but also loved to have fun! After Stu introduced her to camping and fishing, that’s how they spent most of their vacations. She enjoyed many other activities throughout her life, including playing softball, volleyball and golf, seeing live music, heading to the casino, and cheering on the Brewers. Everyone loved being around her because she had a great sense of humor and was kind to everyone.