LODI/MADISON - Jane A. Good, age 71, of Lodi, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by family, after a courageous struggle with COPD. She was born on Feb. 11, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Harry and Marilyn (Gasman) Steinbeck. Jane graduated from LaFollette High School in 1970. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Stuart Good, on Jan. 2, 1971. While raising her three children, Jane also provided daycare in their home for many children, whom she always held close to her heart! She absolutely loved all children, especially babies. Later, Jane worked for the Postal Service, including delivering mail in Lodi. She retired from the Madison Post Office on Milwaukee Street.
She was so hard-working but also loved to have fun! After Stu introduced her to camping and fishing, that’s how they spent most of their vacations. She enjoyed many other activities throughout her life, including playing softball, volleyball and golf, seeing live music, heading to the casino, and cheering on the Brewers. Everyone loved being around her because she had a great sense of humor and was kind to everyone.
Most importantly, Jane will always be remembered best for her love of and devotion to her friends, family, and especially her husband, Stuart. She waited patiently for grandchildren, and they (and her grandpuppies!) were her pride and joy. Arguably, Jane was one of the most selfless people you’d ever meet, always caring for others. She touched the lives and hearts of many and will be dearly missed!
Jane is survived by her husband, Stuart ; daughters, Amy (fiancé, Tony Sullivan) Good and Monica Good; son, Travis (Brooke) Good; grandchildren, James McIntyre and Alaina McIntyre, and Lili and Livia Sullivan; granddogs, Simple, Tucker and Remi; brothers, Jim Steinbeck and Steve (Beth) Steinbeck; sister, Sue (Richard Majcher) Linde; and sisters-in-law, Gail (Tom) Syverud, Allison (Scott) Hermanson and Holly (Dave Hanson) Good, and “other mother,” Ruth Esser. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Marilyn Steinbeck; parents-in-law, Stan and Doris Good; and sister-in-law, Teri Steinbeck.
A celebration of life will be held at THE EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon until 4 p.m., with a time of remembrance beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023. There is road construction in front of The East Side Club, but the parking lot is still accessible.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Dr., Madison
(608) 221-5420
