Janay Bunbury-Olstad

Janay Bunbury-Olstad passed away peacefully on Sunday Sept 10, 2023. She was born on Jan. 26,1973 to Raymond and Linda (Linton) Bunbury. She is survived by 3 children; Brianna, Raena and Brayden.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. Sept 16, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee.