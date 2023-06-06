Jan M. Timm

Jan M. (Hausen) Timm born May 25, 1954, the daughter of Robert & Ivadean (Jimmie) Hausen passed this life on June 2, 2023, at 69 Years old. 

Jan attended St. Paul's Lutheran Grade School in Fort Atkinson and graduated from Fort High in 1972. She married Larry Timm on Dec. 31, 1987. 