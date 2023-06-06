Jan M. Timm

Jan M. (Hausen) Timm born May 25, 1954, the daughter of Robert & Ivadean (Jimmie) Hausen passed this life on June 2, 2023, at 69 Years old.
Jan attended St. Paul's Lutheran Grade School in Fort Atkinson and graduated from Fort High in 1972. She married Larry Timm on Dec. 31, 1987.
She worked at Creamery Package in Lake Mills and later for 37 years at Jefferson County Human Services. Jan also helped Tim Humphrey at Humphrey Floral and Gifts. She once knitted over 30 hats for the Fort Wrestling team and for Christmas gifts for the handicapped. She loved jewelry, fragrances, and her '99 Mustang Convertible. Jan enjoyed vacationing in Cancun, Puerto Rico, and cruising to the Virgin Islands. She and Larry spent many weekends watching the Wisconsin Badgers Football Team play. They especially enjoyed attending the Rose Bowl and a game as far away as Honolulu, Hawaii. She was a SHOPPER GALORE.
Preceding her in death were her parents and many relatives from the Kutz side of the family. She is survived by her husband, Larry; stepchildren, Tammy (Mike) Foerster, Terry (Donna) Timm and Sara (John) Wildt; step grandchildren, Makenzie (Tim) Breckenidge, Ethan (Maddie) Foerster, Seth (Morgan) Foerster and Lincoln Wildt; step great grandchildren, Ivy, Callie and Josie. Jan is also survived by her brother, Robbie; nephew, Charlie Hausen and his children Braedon and Braxtyn; and niece, Emily (Janine) Daggans, and her children, Karter and Kenzie.
Friends may call at Bethany Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 10, 2023, for a celebration of life with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m and service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Coldspring Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.