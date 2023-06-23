Jamie L. Rowe

POYNETTE - Jamie Lou Lusk was born November 13, 1957, in Moberly, MO, to James and Stella Lusk, who preceded her in death. She graduated as valedictorian from Moberly Senior High School in May 1976.  Jamie graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa in December of 1983. She met Ron Rowe in May 1975, and they were married on December 18, 1976. After Ron graduated from University of Missouri - Rolla, they moved to Cedar Rapids, IA. While attending the University, Jamie served in the music program at Immanuel Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids.  

After working three years as a Certified Public Accountant at Breen, Brehmer & Company, their daughter Emily was born, and Jamie quit working to enjoy time as a stay-at-home mom. Jamie served in the music program at Valley View Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids and homeschooled Emily during this time.  