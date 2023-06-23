Jamie L. Rowe

POYNETTE - Jamie Lou Lusk was born November 13, 1957, in Moberly, MO, to James and Stella Lusk, who preceded her in death. She graduated as valedictorian from Moberly Senior High School in May 1976. Jamie graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa in December of 1983. She met Ron Rowe in May 1975, and they were married on December 18, 1976. After Ron graduated from University of Missouri - Rolla, they moved to Cedar Rapids, IA. While attending the University, Jamie served in the music program at Immanuel Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids.
After working three years as a Certified Public Accountant at Breen, Brehmer & Company, their daughter Emily was born, and Jamie quit working to enjoy time as a stay-at-home mom. Jamie served in the music program at Valley View Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids and homeschooled Emily during this time.
After moving to Poynette, WI, for Ron's work, Jamie became a certified Precept Bible Study Leader and led adult Bible studies and served in the music program at Lake Wisconsin Evangelical Free church in Lodi, WI, for 18 years. She became close with three of Emily's friends who over the years became "bonus daughters" to Jamie.
After Ron's retirement, they enjoyed traveling together and spending time with friends and family. Jamie was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and her hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, reading, scrapbooking, quilting with her friends at Cattail Retreat, and spending time with her daughter. She treasured her time with her granddaughter, Noelle.
She is survived by her husband of forty-six years, Ron Rowe; daughter, Emily Rowe (Joe Kaluva); granddaughter, Noelle Zimpel; bonus daughters, Tracy Carbonara, Angelica Kossel and Becky Palmer; mother-in-law, Anna Rowe; sister-in-law, Lissa Fox (Gregg); brother-in-law, Fred Rowe (Barbara); nieces, Jessica Prewitt (Jeff) and Janelle Rowe; nephew, Jason Rowe (Amanda); and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial service celebrating Jamie’s life will be held at LAKE WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, N1640 Ryan Road, Lodi, Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A luncheon will follow.