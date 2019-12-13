Jamie Genrich Steuer

MADISON/NAPLES, FL – Jamie G. Steuer, age 88, reunited with her husband of 65 years, Joe, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Jamie was born on September 24, 1931, in Wausau, WI, to Frederick and Dorothy Genrich. She grew up in Wausau but spent her summers in Tomahawk, WI on Clear Lake.

Jamie attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and later graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. She married the love of her life, Joseph Steuer Jr., on April 23, 1954. Jamie started her career as a first-grade teacher before staying home to care for her growing family. Jamie spent many hours volunteering in Madison and Naples. She was a reader, a golfer, an avid gardener, and a world traveler who sought new adventures—but equally loved spending quiet time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jamie unequivocally loved life. She bought flowers often, simply because they made her happy. She ate her meals very slowly—sometimes to the chagrin of her dining partners—so she could savor every bite. Jamie had an easy-going nature, a great sense of humor, and always had a smile on her face.

Jamie is survived by her children Dorothy (Archie) Degnan, Joseph III (Carmen), and Jamie (Bill) Wacek; grandchildren, Anna (Andy Sailing) Cardarella, Rosalie Cardarella, Alex (Kayla) Degnan, Joseph IV, Hilary (Chaz) Krueger, Michael Degnan, Laura (Matt) Mueller, Andy, and Christine Wacek; nine great-grandchildren; and niece Marion Stenz. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe; daughter, Louise Frame; siblings, Virginia (Sam) Sammon and Freddie Genrich.

A Celebration of Life will be held at TREE OF LIFE CHAPEL AT OAKWOOD VILLAGE PRAIRIE RIDGE, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11AM, with Rev. Wayne Shannon presiding. A visitation will be held at the Tree of Life Chapel on Saturday from 10AM until time of the service.

A heartfelt thank you to Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge staff for helping Jamie create a home within the Health and Rehabilitation Center for the past two years. Their compassion, kindness, and exceptional care allowed Jamie to flourish despite her physical ailments. We are forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge Employee Appreciation Fund, 6209 Mineral Point Road, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53705 or the Wilderness Country Club Memorial Fund, 101 Clubhouse Drive, Naples, FL 34105.

