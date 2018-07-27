MADISON-Jamie Edward Hanson, age 50, passed away at home on Monday, July 16, 2018.

Jamie was born to Norman and Jane (Olson) Hanson on April 1, 1968 in Monroe, Wis.

Jamie attended Madison Public Schools and graduated from Memorial High School, where he influenced the lives of many of his peers. Throughout his adult life Jamie worked in the telecommunication industry and loved all things tech. His favorite pastime was building the fastest computer he could.

Jamie will be remembered fondly by his family and friends for his sense of humor (at times inappropriate but always in good fun). His children, son, Reid and daughter Sloane, were the loves of his life…and he will be deeply missed by them. Jamie had a love of all animals, music, movies and video games, but he truly treasured each moment spent with his children. A fun loving spirit, Jamie, would sit and talk to anyone for hours at a time. His friends and family will recall all the funny stories he would tell to brighten the mood and pass the time. Anyone who met Jamie will remember how eccentric, charismatic, handsome and utterly comical he was.

Jamie is survived by his children, Reid and Sloane Hanson; his parents, Norman and Jane Hanson; a sister, Paula (Al) Zimmerman; niece, Melody Zimmerman; nephew, Jakob Zimmerman; uncles, Joseph Olson, Philip (Becky) Olson, Ron and Dale Hanson; aunts, Diane Hanson, Stephanie Eveland, Donna Arneson and many cousins. He is further survived by a special group of friends; ‘The Glen Hwy Gang’ and his favorite cat, Spooky.Jamie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kip and Alice Olson and Norman and Phyllis Hanson and an aunt, Marianne Olson.

Private family services were held.

