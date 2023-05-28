James William Marcks

STOUGHTON - James W. Marcks, 87, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Stoughton Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on May 22, 1936, in Pepin, Wis.

After high school graduation in 1954, Jim served in the U.S. Army. He then worked and retired from General Motors, Janesville. Jim was blessed with a lengthy retirement. He was mechanically adept and able to create many “gadgets” to make life easier.  He loved his recliner and in his later years watched every episode of Gunsmoke and the Milwaukee Brewers.