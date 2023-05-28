James William Marcks

STOUGHTON - James W. Marcks, 87, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Stoughton Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on May 22, 1936, in Pepin, Wis.
After high school graduation in 1954, Jim served in the U.S. Army. He then worked and retired from General Motors, Janesville. Jim was blessed with a lengthy retirement. He was mechanically adept and able to create many “gadgets” to make life easier. He loved his recliner and in his later years watched every episode of Gunsmoke and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Jim is survived by his children, Michael Marcks of Ocala, Fla., Connie (Lyle) Calkins of Ocean Breeze, Fla., Cathy (Larry) Berger of Ocala, Fla., James (Jesse) Marcks of Stoughton, Wis., and John (Brenda) Marcks of Tomahawk, Wis; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; youngest sister, Phyliss Seyffer (Lynn) of Durand, Wis.; and his special friend and companion, Linda Holte of Janesville. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Ruth Marcks; and nine siblings, including four brothers, Ronald, Raymond, Robert and Bernard Marcks, and five sisters, JoAnne, Joyce, Carol, Virginia and Lois.
Special thanks to Joy Goad Wright for loving and caring for Jim.
A brief chapel service will be held at the SKAALEN CHAPEL, 408 Morris St., Stoughton, Wis., at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A celebration of life will follow at SKAALEN - VENNEVOLL CLUBHOUSE, 400 N. Morris St., Stoughton, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., then TAILGATERS, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.