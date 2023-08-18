MINERAL POINT, Wis. --
James W. Reger passed away August 16, 2023 peacefully at his home. He was born on June 25, 1936 son of Otto and Lucille (McMahan) Reger. He worked at the Mineral Point Maple Leaf
Creamery from 1952- 1990, worked for Scott Williams as a mechanic from 1990 - 2000.
He became a life member of the Beowulf Motorcycle Club in 1977. He had a love for Antiques, cars and of course loved riding his motorcycle. He liked to cook (little secret he was good in the kitchen) And most of all he was a master at fixing everything from a broken a pocket watch to a broken down car. He had a soft spot in his heart for kids.
Jimmy left us on his own terms, comfortably, peacefully in his own bed in his own home with his family at his side. He wouldn't have had it any other way.
We are all going to miss your wit, wisdom and sense of humor.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Mary V (Tredinnick) and children Rose Marie Hanna, Terry (Otis) Nelson, Rusty (Kelly) Reger, Mark, Lisa (Lynn) Howard, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers and sisters Margaret Hofius, Arleen Reilly, Louise Hamlin, Mary Nardi, Glen (Peg) Reger, Joyce Rundle, Richard (Leslie) Reger, Victor (Barbara) Reger, Daniel (Laura) Reger; in-laws Jim McGuire, Rita (Greg) Maslowski, Jane (Paul) Rux, Tom Tredinnick, David (Jennie) Tredinnick, Margaret Miller.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Helen (McGuire) Reger; grandsons Brett Reger, Jeremiah Reger; parents Otto and Lucille Reger, brothers and sister-in-laws Bernard and Ann Reger, Robert and Ruth Reger, Thomas and Sandra Reger, brother-in-law William Hofius, James Reilly, Dr. W.D. Hamlin, Sam Nardi, Gary Rundle; sister-in-law Julie Tredinnick; mother-in-law and father-in-law Hobart and Mary Tredinnick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 12 noon at Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Fr. Alex Carmel will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Gorgen Funeral Home in Mineral Point and on Tuesday from 10:30 until 11:50 AM at the church.
