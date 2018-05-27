James W. Pasch, age 66, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Born in Green Bay, Jim attended UW Stevens Point.

He worked as a computer programmer at Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point; Far West Federal Bank in Portland, Oregon; and TDS/CS and American Family Insurance, both in Madison. He also built and owned Schroeder Road Self Storage. He was the Editor/Photographer for the Sauk Prairie WI chapter of the Harley Owners’ Group.

Jim is survived by Judith, his wife of 35 years and beloved cats Peter, Greyson, Mike, and Orrin.

A celebration of his life will be held at Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave. Middleton, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018.

