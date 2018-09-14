James Stanley Pazynski, age 77, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at his home.

He was born on Feb. 14, 1941, in Marinette, Wis., the son of Stanley and Angeline Pazynski. James graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

He was united in marriage to Alicia Vergara on Aug. 14, 1965 in Bogota, COLOMBIA.

James worked at CAFAM in Bogota, Colombia. He enjoyed cooking and traveling.

James is survived by his wife, Alicia; two sons, Steven (Trena) and David (Lee); daughter, Diana Garrido; grandchildren, Sally, Julian, Natalie, Santiago, Claire, Talysin and Andres; and brother, Donald Pazynski. He was preceded in death by his parents; Stanley and Angeline.

A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N Main St., Verona, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday Sept. 14, 2018, with Fr. John Sasse presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Jim will be laid to rest at St Andrews Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made on behalf of Jim to your favorite reputable charity. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.