Massachusetts/Madison - James Salomone Fuerst, aged 47, passed away Thursday, June 27th in Boston, Massachusetts. James--affectionately known as "Jimmy" by many people in his life--was raised in Palos Hills, Illinois.

As a child, he was curious, sensitive, loving, and clever. He excelled at athletics, especially soccer and track & field. After graduating from Amos Alonso Stagg High School in 1990, he worked in construction until, in his thirties, he decided to pursue his lifelong passion for cooking. After earning his culinary degree, James found great success, working alongside world famous chefs in some of the most respected kitchens in the United States. He eventually rose to the position of executive chef.

In addition to his passion for the culinary arts, James had a life-long interest in music, film, and Italian-American culture. However, above all, James' main love in life was a long conversation-- with equal parts sincerity and hilarity--with family and friends. He loved being with his family. For Jim, nothing was more important, more meaningful, nor more real than that.

James is survived by his mother Anita, his brother Carl, his sister-in-law Annie, his nephew Joseph, his niece Gianna, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and again on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service. Graveside services will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

James' family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in the name of Chef James Salomone to Feeding America (https://www.feedingamerica.org/).