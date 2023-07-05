James Russell Stormont

James Russell Stormont, M.D., born February 8, 1926, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Norman and Edna Stormont. On graduating from La Crosse Central High School at age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II as a Navy Corpsman, being honorably discharged in 1946. He attended UW-Madison and then George Washington University in Washington D.C., where he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree with distinction in 1954.

Dr. Stormont began post-graduate training in Saint Paul, Minnesota and then joined the Mayo Clinic in 1955 as a fellow in the internal medicine department. While at Mayo, he received the prestigious Edward John Noble Foundation award for international leadership. He left Mayo in 1959 to join the Monroe Clinic. He practiced as an internal medicine specialist in Monroe from 1959 until his retirement in 2012, an extraordinary 52 years. During his tenure, he saw medical care shift from house calls and hospital care to high-tech, computerized treatment.

