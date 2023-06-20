James Livestream Service will begin at 11 a.m CT on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
There are two ways to join the Live Webcast:
1. Scroll down to the Events, under the Livestream Service click on "Watch Event"
2. Click on tribute wall (above) and click on "Live Webcast"
COTTAGE GROVE - James Robert Cleasby, age 97, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at home. He was born on Feb. 20, 1926, in Eau Claire, the son of Clarence and Othelia (Swanson) Cleasby.
Jim moved with his family to Madison two years later where he lived for the rest of his life. He graduated from East High School in 1943. From 1944 to 1945 he served in the U.S. Navy where he eventually was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Station as an Aviation Cadet and trained to fly by using a Stearman biplane. Jim attended the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1950. He then worked 38 years with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as a Railroad Development Engineer.
Jim married Charlene Mae Carlson on Sept. 8, 1951. They had four children, five grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild arriving in October.
Jim was active in scouting, having been awarded the Eagle Scout designation. He served as pack leader for his sons’ Cub Scout pack and troop leader for their Boy Scout troop. He was also a lifetime member of and active in Plymouth Congregational Church where he served as a decades-long member of the choir. He also served as church treasurer and member of the Board of Diaconate and Board of Trustees.
Jim’s hobbies included singing, family get togethers, camping around the country and campgrounds throughout Wisconsin, golfing (which he loved but maintained that golf did not love him), watching Packers and Badgers football games and traveling with Charlene to places in Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Florida and elsewhere.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Linda Sue (Marc) Wareham; sons, Robert Allen Cleasby, William Arthur Cleasby and Donald Scott (Kevin Sweeney) Cleasby; sisters Rita Honnold and Patricia Cook; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Jack Cleasby; grandson, Shannon Wareham; and great-grandson, Mason Wareham.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATON CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Jim’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Jim’s family is grateful for the many years we were able to enjoy his good humor and many kindnesses. We will miss him dearly.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
