Oregon/New Glarus- James R. Johnson, age 88, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the New Glarus Home.

Jim was born on October 18, 1931 in Chimney Rock, Wisconsin.

After graduating from High School, he enlisted in the US Air Force where he served for 20 years. After retiring from the service, Jim was employed by the State of Wisconsin until his retirement in 1992. On July 2, 1960, he was united in marriage to Annabell Bongard. Together, they raised two sons, Thomas and Richard. During his retirement, Jim was able to enjoy time spent with family, hunting and fishing, and gardening

He is survived by his son, Richard, daughter-in-law, Brenda, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; son, Thomas; sister, Florence; and brothers, Earl, Floyd, Jerome, Paul and Herman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison.

A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow. Private burial will take place later.

The family wishes to thank the staffs at Agrace Hospice Care and the New Glarus Home.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434