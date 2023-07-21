James R. Denu, age 81, of Mazomanie, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He was born at the St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 12, 1941. Jim was a graduate of Mazomanie High School; class of 1959. Following High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy; serving until 1961. He married Joanne Schulze on Aug. 19, 1972 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Mazomanie. Together they raised their boys in Mazomanie, where they could often be found attending Wisconsin Heights sporting events and enjoying time with all twelve of their grandchildren (the "Denu Dozen"). Jim worked for University Hospital for 37 years where he worked as a perfusion assistant. In his “retirement” he enjoyed another 20 years working for Rookies.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his boys, Charles (Rhonda) and their children, Tyler, Wyatt, and Marisa; Gary (Holly) and their boys, Jax, Noah, and Tanner; Karl (Suzanne), Lucy and Leo; Michael (Angie), Grace, Gavin, Lila, and Levi; in-laws, Avis Denu, Bob Schulze, Mary (Morrie) Haukereid, Theresa Wingen; cousin, Mae Hartwig. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by an infant daughter, Kathleen; siblings, Roy (Vera) Denu, Ruth (Paul) Luther, Algie (Janice) Denu, John Denu, Charles and Kenneth Denu; his in-laws, Bob and Kathleen Schulze and sister in-law, Mary Lou Schulze and brother in-law, Pat Wingen.
Jim’s family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care and to their friends and neighbors for their thoughts, prayers and help.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday July 24th, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Spring Green. Burial will follow in the Mazomanie Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie on Sunday July 23rd from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm where a rosary will be prayed at 2:30.