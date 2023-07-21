James R. Denu

James R. Denu, age 81, of Mazomanie, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He was born at the St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 12, 1941. Jim was a graduate of Mazomanie High School; class of 1959. Following High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy; serving until 1961. He married Joanne Schulze on Aug. 19, 1972 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Mazomanie. Together they raised their boys in Mazomanie, where they could often be found attending Wisconsin Heights sporting events and enjoying time with all twelve of their grandchildren (the "Denu Dozen"). Jim worked for University Hospital for 37 years where he worked as a perfusion assistant. In his “retirement” he enjoyed another 20 years working for Rookies.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his boys, Charles (Rhonda) and their children, Tyler, Wyatt, and Marisa; Gary (Holly) and their boys, Jax, Noah, and Tanner; Karl (Suzanne), Lucy and Leo; Michael (Angie), Grace, Gavin, Lila, and Levi; in-laws, Avis Denu, Bob Schulze, Mary (Morrie) Haukereid, Theresa Wingen; cousin, Mae Hartwig. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.