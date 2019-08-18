James Orrin Swenson, age 72, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

Jim is finally free of all of his earthly physical challenges! He was born on Nov. 17, 1946, in Madison, the son of Orrin and Esther (Bartz) Swenson.

Jim led a full life enjoying golf, hunting, pool and bowling – and, yes, he even had a 300 game! His sense of humor and endless amount of jokes will long be remembered. He was proud of his service as a medic in Vietnam, although his exposure to agent orange is what ultimately caused the stroke that changed his life for the last six years.

Jim married the love of his life, Connie (Hehn), and they had two amazing and remarkable sons, Todd (Erin) and Craig (Paulette). He was blessed with four grandchildren, Alex, Addyson, Emily and Elliott. They provided more enjoyment, love and happiness than anything else and he felt he was truly blessed. He also leaves behind his brother, Bob (Katie Kelsner); sisters-in-law, Judy (Dennis) Sauey, Joanne (John) Bushman, Patti Hornes and Bev (Rich) Zamastil; brother-in-law, Jeff (Rhoda) Hehn; and his best friend who he cared about like a brother, Robin (Chris) Heiman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Orrin; and his in-laws and card playing buddies, "Ben" and "Ole."

Thank you to Oak Park, Madison and VA, Tomah, and all of the nurses, aides, doctors, therapists and volunteers for your support of Jim during these difficult years - his family is forever grateful.

A private, military funeral will be held for the immediate family.

Bye Jim: Love Me Tender once we're together again.

"Papa Jimmy Poem"

Ode to James Orrin Swenson

By Addyson Corynn Swenson

His

Deep eyes are

As lovely as the big blue sea.

They shine so bright, nobody can see.

His heart is made of gold, solid and so sweet.

Everybody knows that he's the nicest guy you'll meet.

His smile can light up almost anybody's day, for everybody knows

That Papa Jimmy's here to stay. Even if the whole world is dark he'll make

It bright and sunny, even if he makes a bad joke it will still be very funny.

Nothing can be bad at all when Papa Jimmy is around.

He's a great dad, grandpa, brother, son,

And person all around.

