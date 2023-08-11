MADISON, Wis. -- James N. “Jim” Scholes, age 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at St. Mary's Hospital on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. He was born on April 7, 1947, in Portage, the son of Norman and Stella (Larson) Scholes.
Jim graduated from Stoughton High School with the class of 1965. Following graduation, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country for four years. When Jim returned home, he followed in his father's footsteps and began working in the sheet metal industry and met the love of his life, Bea Petry. They were united in marriage on Aug. 29, 1981, and spent 42 of the happiest years of their life together. Together Jim and Bea enjoyed camping, hunting, white water canoeing, outdoor photography and touring 48 states on their motorcycle.
Jim’s ability to make a joke out of any circumstance and his quirky remarks could and did bring a smile to everyone. He was loved by many!
Jim is survived by his wife, Bea; two daughters, Pam (Ronnie) Moore and Michelle (Nic) Titzkowski; sister, Marilyn (Jerry) Lehman; two grandchildren, April (Richard) Hunt and Matthew (fiancée Reanna Reedy) Hensley; and three great-grandchildren, Adlee Hunt, Emma Hensley and Barrett Hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with Jim's wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
