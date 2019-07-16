MADISON-James Louis Marcelle, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the VA Hospital.

He was born on November 25, 1948, in Green Bay, the son of Wilbert and Marcella (Nejedlo) Marcelle.



James served in the Marines during the Vietnam War, was a business owner, a loving husband to his wife, Diane, and a wonderful father. He enjoyed traveling, photography, playing cards and was a wine connoisseur.



James is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Marlo (Shawn) Lewis; son, Kent Marcelle; four granddaughters, Alisa Lewis, Erin Lewis, Kayla Lewis, Alexis Marcelle; grandson, Brayden Marcelle; seven sisters, Eleane (Cliff) Troullier, Sister Marie Goretti, Marilyn (Dave) Barrett, Rose Maloney, Sandy (Dalen) Jauquet, Cheri (Tom) Peot, Debbie (Kevin) Crocker; two brothers, Dennis (Darlene) Marcelle and Jerry (Bonnie) Marcelle.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Glen Maloney.



A celebration of life will be held at RENDEZVOUS, E896 County Road N, Luxemburg, Wis., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.



Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.



A special thank you to the VA Inpatient Hospice Care and Agrace HospiceCare for all of their support.



Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002