MADISON - James Loell “Jim” Jerney, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at UW Hospital. He was born in Amery, Wis., the son of Allis and Gertrude (Morrison) Jerney.
A graduate of UW-Madison, Jim married Angi Domini on Jan. 28, 1967, just a week after being commissioned in the U.S. Army. Jim was very proud of his military career, serving for 25 years before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Jim was a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and served several tours in Germany. After his military career he served as Marshal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, retiring in 2001.
Jim loved fishing, traveling with his wife, sneaking treats to his dog Sushi, and spending time with family and friends. Through the years Jim wore many hats and had many titles, but he got his favorite in 1993 when he became Grandpa. Grandpa Jim couldn’t have been prouder of his grandchildren and enjoyed nothing more than watching them grow up.
In July of 1999, Jim was given the gift of life through a lung transplant. His family is eternally grateful for the 24 years of laughter and love, and treasure every breath that lung enabled. There are no words to thank his donor family and the UW Transplant Team enough.
James is survived by his wife, Angi; daughters, Michelle (Christopher Davis) Jerney-Davis and Laura (Brian Elmer) Franzen-Elmer; grandchildren, Jerney Davis, Madison (Marco) Davis-Marquez, Zoey (Sean Larson) Franzen and Max Elmer; sister, Sarah Jerney; sister-in-law, Charlotte Jerney; and brother-in-law, Richard (Renee Schlichter-Domini) Domini; as well as many much-loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allis and Gertrude; brothers, Bruce Jerney and William Jerney; and brother-in-law, Ron Domini.
A memorial service will be held at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 County Road M, Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, with visitation starting at 12 noon.
Memorials may be gifted in Jim’s name to Second Harvest Food Bank or Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
