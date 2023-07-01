James Loell "Jim" Jerney

MADISON - James Loell “Jim” Jerney, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at UW Hospital. He was born in Amery, Wis., the son of Allis and Gertrude (Morrison) Jerney.

A graduate of UW-Madison, Jim married Angi Domini on Jan. 28, 1967, just a week after being commissioned in the U.S. Army. Jim was very proud of his military career, serving for 25 years before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Jim was a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and served several tours in Germany. After his military career he served as Marshal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, retiring in 2001.