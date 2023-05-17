James L. Johnson

Great Grandchildren: Hadlee and Halstyn Wendhausen
His hobbies included being an accomplished and creative woodworker and being a loyal and committed fan of all local and Wisconsin sports teams. In his playing days he was a very accomplished bowler and talkative catcher on many competitive fast pitch softball teams in SW Wisconsin over many years.
He was a beloved girls softball assistant coach and now Hall of Fame Inductee for Dodgeville High School over the span of 20 years with the teams he was a part of winning many conference, regional and sectional championships – with their highest finish being when daughter Jamie and team became state runner-ups in 1994.
You could also always count on seeing Jimmy J in the stands cheering on the Wendhausen boys during their many current and past high school basketball games.
His career started with Farm & Fleet as a young store manager in his early 20’s starting in Madison and then moving to Dodgeville.
He made the transition to Lands’ End in Dodgeville in the early 1980’s where he retired after 36 great years in various roles and departments.
After his retirement he found a new passion and love – farming with his grandsons and son-in-law on the Wendhausen dairy farm. He also really enjoyed his short time delivering for O’Reilly Auto Parts.
He was known as a “one of a kind” and a good man that would help anyone and do anything to help leave people and things better than he found them.
A Celebration of Life for Jimmy J will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the DODGER BOWL. Family and friends are invited to wear your favorite sports attire.
He will forever be honored with a private family burial at Eastside Cemetery in Dodgeville.