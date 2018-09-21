DEFOREST-James L. "Jim" Moore, age 77, of DeForest, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on April 16, 1941. A Masonic and Eastern Star Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. In addition, a Memorial Service will be held with military honors at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5720 Portage Rd., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 Noon until the time of Memorial Service on Monday followed by a luncheon.

Memorials may be made to Burke Lutheran Building Fund, 5720 Portage Rd., Madison, WI 53704 or Starlight Chapter Eastern Star, 85 S. Stoughton Rd., Madison, WI 53716.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

608-221-5420