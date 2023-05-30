James L. "Jim" Jacobson

James “Jim” L. Jacobson, 91, of Highland, peacefully passed away on May 28, 2023, surrounded by his family. James was born on September 14, 1931, in Dodgeville, to Albert and Gladys Jacobson.
Jim served in Korea as part of the Army, which is how he eventually met his wife, Arlene Arp. Arlene’s friend would write to her boyfriend who happened to be Jim’s bunkmate. Arlene’s friend asked her boyfriend if there was anyone who would write a letter to Arlene, and Jim was just the guy to do it. The pair married on June 18, 1955, in Owen, WI, where they started a family. In 1958, the family moved to Highland, where they expanded their family to have eight children.
Jim was a man of many interests. He enjoyed his time working as a carpenter, fencing, cheesemaker, and returns analyzer for Land’s End (which he enjoyed doing the most). He was also a volunteer firefighter for Highland. He loved listening to polka music and watching people Polka (but wouldn’t dance himself), going for long drives, hunting and fishing, and researching the family genealogy. He proudly helped find information for the Historical Society’s cheese factory book. He had the gift of gab and greatly enjoyed talking with whoever would listen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, one month before their 50th anniversary; his brother, Bob Jacobson; his parents; and son-in-law, Dyno Colburn.
He is survived by his eight children: Mike (Jeanne) of Muscoda, Sue Colburn of Tomah, John of Dodgeville, Tom (Rita) of Highland, Vicki (Tim) Johnson of Mineral Point, Scott of Dodgeville, Kevin (Sandi) of Highland, Deb (Eugene) Schaaf of Mineral Point; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; friend and caregiver Jen Kelley.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to the Highland VFW, Legion, or Fire Department are greatly appreciated.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 12 noon at Otter Creek Church, in Rural Highland. Friends may call at the church beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pastor Ramona Orton to officiate with burial at Otter Creek Cemetery. Houck Funeral Homes is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
