James L. "Jim" Jacobson

James “Jim” L. Jacobson, 91, of Highland, peacefully passed away on May 28, 2023, surrounded by his family. James was born on September 14, 1931, in Dodgeville, to Albert and Gladys Jacobson.

Jim served in Korea as part of the Army, which is how he eventually met his wife, Arlene Arp. Arlene’s friend would write to her boyfriend who happened to be Jim’s bunkmate. Arlene’s friend asked her boyfriend if there was anyone who would write a letter to Arlene, and Jim was just the guy to do it. The pair married on June 18, 1955, in Owen, WI, where they started a family. In 1958, the family moved to Highland, where they expanded their family to have eight children.